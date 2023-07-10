Seven die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,084 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,146 were injured. Out of these,586 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 562 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
Islamabad:Modern cars have brought a new subjugation of man. They have stirred up jealousy and competitiveness....
LAHORE:Following the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, the administration of all 36 districts has...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi is experiencing intense urbanization, signalled by increasing vehicle numbers. The number of...
Rawalpindi:The current focus of the divisional administration of Rawalpindi is on urban flooding, action against...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has announced holding a competition for script-writing for theatre drama. This...
The body of a young man was found near Haji Camp in the limits of Qila Gujjar Singh police on Sunday. The 28-year-old...