 
close
Monday July 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Seven die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
July 10, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,084 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,146 were injured. Out of these,586 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 562 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.