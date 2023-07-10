Two die as car rams into truck

LAHORE:Two men, including a retired army officer, lost their lives in a road accident nearMahmood Booti Ring Road here on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Major (R) Saqib, 45, and his friend Abid Khan, 55. Police said Saqib and Abid were on their way when their speeding car rammed into a truck, resulting into their instant deaths. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs.
