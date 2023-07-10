 
close
Monday July 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two die as car rams into truck

By Our Correspondent
July 10, 2023

LAHORE:Two men, including a retired army officer, lost their lives in a road accident nearMahmood Booti Ring Road here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Major (R) Saqib, 45, and his friend Abid Khan, 55. Police said Saqib and Abid were on their way when their speeding car rammed into a truck, resulting into their instant deaths. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs.