Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country while weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating northeastern areas. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Upper Sindh and North-Eastern Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Nagar Parker, Islamkot, Chachro, Diplo, Mithi, Karachi, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sanghar, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Gupis, Gilgit, Bagrote, Hunza, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Takht Bhai, Kalam, Patan, Parachinar and Dir.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Khairpur, Dadu and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 30.3°C and minimum was 22.6°C.