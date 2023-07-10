Online donation portal to be set up

Caretaker CM chaired a meeting at CM Office in which decisions were made for making renovation, extension and improving the administrative affairs of the shrines of saints. Online donation portal will be established.

Punjab Information Technology Board has been assigned the task to set up online donation portal. Online payment facility will be provided for giving langar, laying wreath on the shrines from abroad.

Caretaker CM ordered to widen entry and exit of shrines. A waiting place and parking will be established on the ground attached with the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah. Caretaker CM directed to start renovation and extension work of the shrine of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan. He ordered for preparing a plan of the renovation and restoration of Chiniot Shahi Masjid and directed to maintain historical significance and original condition of the shrines. The proposal to restore the (Kholi) of Ustad Daman in the walled city was reviewed.