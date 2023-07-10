Traders delegation meets CM

A delegation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries and trader organisations of 25 districts met with the Caretaker CM. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar participated via a video link from Islamabad. Industrialists, presidents of trader community and office-bearers presented their problems and recommendations.

Mohsin Naqvi assured them of considering their implementable proposals. A special cell will be established with the assistance of federal finance ministry to resolve the issues relating to remittances.

One widow facility will be provided for the issuance of NOC to set up new industries and starting a new business. Caretaker CM announced establishing a special cell for the traders and industrialists in the Industries department. He apprised that a special cell would be established in two days.

Mohsin Naqvi assured the industrialists delegation of solving their problems on priority basis, adding that the obsolete system of getting NOCs from different departments to set up an industry would be entirely changed. New industries will be issued NOCs through one window operation in 30 days. Office-bearers of textile industries and APTMA congratulated Caretaker CM and his team on getting record cotton field and lauded the performance of his team.

Caretaker CM stated that the traders and industrialists are the backbone of national economy, adding that we want to create ease in business for the promotion of trade activities.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that a task was assigned to the Industries & Trade Minister SM Tanvir to solve the problems of industrialists and traders. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that difficult time was going to end soon and Pakistan is treading towards betterment.

Pakistan will not default and not a single day delay was made in making external payments. To assemble traders and industrialists on a single platform is welcoming and appreciable. It was agreed during the meeting to take steps for the expansion of the roads of Sundar Industrial Estates of Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore, construction and extension projects of Sargodha-Bhalwal road and completion of the steel bridge of Fort Munro Phase One and Phase three. Funds worth Rs470 million will be released for the solarisation of Ghazi University.