PTI rejects Ahsan’s ‘irresponsible’ statement about China, CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has lashed out at Ahsan Iqbal for his statement that China warned the establishment against a new experiment before the 2018 polls.

He said on Sunday the minister’s statement was a shameful example of sacrificing Pakistan and its interests for personal and group interest.

In his reaction to the minister’s statement, he strongly condemned the remarks, calling them senseless against the most trusted and time-tested friend like China.

However, Raoof said that it was nothing new, as these cabal of crooks always used national interests as an excuse for promoting and safeguarding their vested and personal politics interests.

He said the state of Pakistan was a captive of the misguided narratives of the politically active criminal professional families. He charged that this man was insane who made a shameful attempt to accuse China of meddling in Pakistani politics in order to add weight to his false narrative.

During the PTI era, he claimed this criminal group continued to target the CPEC through its false statements in total disregard of their negative ramifications. Raoof said that China’s senior diplomat in Pakistan had to appear before the media to expose their lies.

PTI CIS said that the ‘puppet prime minister’ should explain to the nation about the statement of his long-tongued, lying and conspiratorial minister. He went on to say that the prime minister should tell the nation that on whose blessing and instructions, efforts were being made to involve a trusted friend like China in internal politics.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi called the incumbent minister’s statement “unfortunate and irresponsible”.

Giving details about the CPEC projects completed in the party’s tenure, Qureshi said, “With the PTI, there has always been strong consensus on taking CPEC forward, and under Imran Khan’s leadership we successfully implemented the following projects, deepening Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC under the PTI government.”

He added that the Faisalabad Rashakai Industrial zones were made operational, and the Dhabeji Industrial zone was finalised, which is under construction.

The PTI leader, whose government was toppled via a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, said that science, technology and agriculture — three new joint working groups — negotiated and added in phase II of CPEC in their tenure. “All power plants under construction completed; power generation projects completed and added transmission project,” he added.

In addition to this, the former foreign minister said that the PTI-led government had constructed several highways.

“Western alignment was finalised, and work accelerated. Gwadar Industrial Zone expanded and made operational,” the PTI leader highlighted.