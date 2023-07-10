NA farewell session next week

ISLAMABAD: The farewell session of the National Assembly (NA) is being summoned next week and it would continue till dissolution of the House mid next month.

Highly placed sources told The News here Sunday that the electoral reforms would be laid before the house for adoption in the upcoming session. The comprehensive package of the reforms is being worked out through discussing all proposals and amendments which are pending before the two houses of Parliament.

The special parliamentary committee, headed by former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has asked the Law and Justice Ministry, Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs and authorities in the Parliament secretariat to retrieve and provide all such old proposals regarding reforms to his committee forthwith.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is federal minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, has been heading the special Parliamentary Committee on electoral reforms, has convened the maiden huddle of the committee tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Parliament House. He was elected Chairman of the committee last week unanimously. He has already indicated that the committee and two houses of the Parliament would put up strenuous efforts to choreograph and adopt the amendments for electoral reforms.

Meanwhile, sources said that the National Assembly has completed its mandated days’ session. The House is supposed to be in session minimum for 130 days in a parliamentary year. The NA has worked for 136 days in current parliamentary year so far. Additionally, it’s the first parliamentary year in which the National Assembly hasn’t passed vote of thanks resolution for President Arif Alvi for his address, he delivered in joint sitting of the two houses in September last year on initiation of new parliamentary year which is a constitutional requirement.

The members didn’t give attention to his address then and later few members castigated the behaviour of President Alvi on the floor of House for his obnoxious role that he played in undue favouring his PTI party and its chief.

The members accused him for acting as president of his party not of the country. They declined to speak on the presidential address although the resolution for vote of thanks included in the agenda of every session of the National Assembly held ever-since the address was delivered in September last year.