Police fail to recover Kashmore SHO, two others

SUKKUR: The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police have failed to recover Station House Officer Gul Muhammad Mahar, cop Nabidad Mangi and citizen Sarwar Chachar, who were kidnapped by the dacoits on Friday.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Police launched an operation in the Kutcha area of Garhi Tegho to recover the kidnapped SHO, cop and a citizen but in vain.

Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Samoo, confirming the abduction of the SHO, said Teghani gang was involved in the abduction of SHO, police constable and a citizen. He warned Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani of strict action if the kidnapped cops were not freed by the Teghani gang.

Meanwhile, Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani said the police, instead of harassing the law-abiding citizens, first establish its writ in the area. He said that he had supported the military operation against the Kutcha dacoits.

According to reports, Kashmore SHO Gul Muhammad Mahar, cop Nabidad Mangi and citizen Serwar Chachar were kidnapped by dacoits in the Kutcha area of Kandhkot, who had gone to Gharhi Tegho to recover kidnapped boy Farhan Soomro.

Meanwhile, members of civil society, workers of political and religious parties staged a rally against the lawlessness in Kandhkot, saying over the past two months, 12 policemen, including a SHO, were killed by the dacoits, adding that there was no writ of police in the area.