Compensation cheques given to landslide affectees

BISHAM: Compensation cheques were distributed among the affected families of Martung landslide on Sunday.

Member National Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee on Works and Services Dr Ibadullah gave away Rs1 million cheques each to eight affectees.

At least eight children had killed and one was injured when a heavy mass of earth fell on them while playing cricket in Kuz Killay of the Martung tehsil in the Shangla district a few days ago.

Talking to affectees, Dr Ibadullah said that they were stood with the victim families in this testing times.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sanctioned the compensation amount for the affectees on the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs.