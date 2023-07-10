Jacobabad police kill ‘wanted’ dacoit in encounter

SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police claimed to have killed a most-wanted criminal carrying Rs3 million head money in an encounter on Sunday.
Jacobabad SSP Dr Sumair Noor said the police received a tip off about the presence of dacoits at a link road in the limits of Saddar Police Station in Jacobabad, adding that when the police approached them, the dacoits opened fire on the police, causing an exchange of fire. In the ensuing firing, criminal Majid alias Mitho Shah was killed, he added.
The SSP further said the killed dacoit was wanted to police in around 30 cases, including in the murder of six policemen from Balochistan, kidnapping of child Farhan Soomro. The police also recovered a weapon from his possession.
