PTI hatched conspiracy against country: Kiyani

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kiyani said on Sunday the PTI government had breached the IMF agreement for political gains and propagated a false cipher when the PDM’s no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, he added that after ousting from power, the PTI chairman had tried hard to spread chaos in the country by raising hollow slogans of “imported government”. He said the person, who had launched the cipher drama, hatched conspiracies and used to say that his government was ousted through America's conspiracy but today, the same person is seen begging America. “And they are calling us an imported government despite the fact that PTI itself is imported and its chairman speaks what for others, actually he himself involved in it.”

Kiyani said that present coalition government had corrected the wrong decisions of the previous government; the staff level agreement signed with the IMF was the link of the last year's hard work, while the PTI government had breached the IMF agreement to get cheap fame. “The present government brought the IMF to the negotiating table and completed its seventh, eighth reviews. Instead of celebrating the meeting of the IMF delegation with the PTI chairman a few days ago, PTI people should apologize to the whole nation that he had abrogated the agreement with the IMF,” he added.

He asserted that bad deeds of PTI were being exposed to the public, and the PTI government had spoiled money, it had received from the IMF, citing that all four PTI's incompetent finance ministers had failed to improve the country's economy rather pushed it further into a quagmire. “The PTI government had deviated from its promise with the IMF regarding the prices of petroleum products and when the PTI chairman realized that his government was about to collapse, he planned to break the IMF agreement so that the country would go into default because at that time Pakistan did not have money to repay loans. The PTI could to go to any extent to push the country into default.” He claimed that the PTI had tried its best not to restore the IMF agreement with Pakistan, asserting that it should apologize to the nation for conspiring against the country and the nation.

He said that in 2018, fast developing Pakistan was handed over to an incompetent person, who brought the country's economy to the brink of collapse. He said that in 2018, the PTI had got a stable Pakistan and stable economy of the era of Nawaz Sharif, in which there had been no inflation and no 14-hour power loadshedding, but the country had been developing fast in every sector including economy, energy and defense, while terrorism was eliminated; the rate of inflation was only 3.8 percent; more than 12000 MW power plants were built; and unemployment was eliminated. He said that entire state machinery was used to remove Nawaz Sharif contrary to the fact he had made the country’s defense impregnable by conducting nuclear tests. “If there has been any development in Pakistan, it has happened during the time of Nawaz Sharif,” he claimed.