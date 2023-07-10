Teachers threaten sit-in against delay in promotion

CHARSADDA: The Secondary Schools Teachers’ association on Sunday threatened to stage a protest sit-in in Peshawar if the government didn’t issue notification for their promotion forthwith.

Addressing a press conference, SSTs provincial president Zulfiqar Ahmad and other leaders, including, Ikram Bacha, Sohail Khan Umarzai and others said that the previous government had completed the process of promoting them to BPS-17, but the caretaker government was now applying delaying tactics to issue notification for promotion.

They said that 50,000 teachers from across the province would show up to participate in the proposed sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to launch street agitation against the government.

They said the government had upgraded all teaching cadres in recent years, but secondary schoolteachers were yet to be promoted. On the orders of the Peshawar High Court, they said the previous government had finalised the upgradation process but the caretaker government sent the plan to cold storage and violated the court orders.