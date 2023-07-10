CM takes notice of father, son killing in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the killing of a father and son who were gunned down after they resisted a motorbike snatching bid.

CM Balochsitan expressed his anger over the increase in the incidents of robbery and the killing of civilians by bandits in Quetta city. He directed the IG Police Balochistan to submit a report on such incidents, urging police to improve their performance to reduce the threats to the lives and property of the citizens.

In a handout issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister of Balochistan said, “It is the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people.

All necessary resources are being provided to the police with the public tax money and the public’s trust in the police must be restored in any case. The Chief Minister directed that the IG Police Balochistan and DIG Quetta take steps on a war footing to improve law and order in the city and revisit the security plan of the city. An effective system of checking should be established at the exits and entrances of the city, he maintained. Expressing grief to the family of the deceased, he vowed that the killers will be brought to justice soon.