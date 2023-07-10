Khursheed rules out possibility of polls delay even for a day

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for the general elections, adding that the polls will not be delayed even for a day.

In a statement, the minister said the government and the coalition partners were on the same page in holding the elections in accordance with the Constitution and law.

“The deal with IMF and the budget were major achievements of the coalition government,” he said, adding that the inflation has started declining.

Shah further said transparent and impartial election was the only solution to the prevailing crisis.

He said the PPP had always steered the nation out of crisis, adding that the census was conducted transparently and in accordance with the rules in the entire country, including Karachi and Sindh.

“The objections of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had been removed.”