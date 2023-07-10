‘Those involved in Quran burning are enemies of world peace’

LAHORE: Interfaith dialogue is a requirement of the time and situation, and those who burnt the Holy Quran in Sweden are enemies of world peace.

Addressing “Martyrdom of Sayedna Usman-e-Ghani” seminar here on Sunday, clerics and religious scholars said that martyrs own the highest place in the religion of Islam.

The clerics added that Syedna Usman-e-Ghani (May Allah be pleased with him) made tremendous efforts for compilation of the Holy Quran and its safety until the day of judgment.

They said any bid to desecrate the religion or heavenly book should be declared a crime at the global level.

Pakistan Ulema Council supports and endorse the resolutions adopted by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Speakers said extremist and terrorists have damaged the Islam and Muslims the most.

The participants said Islam has ordered the full protection of the rights of minorities and the teachings of the Holy Quran and of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) orders inter-religious dialogue.