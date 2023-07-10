Four alleged terrorists held, weapons seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists, including a notorious commander, during a raid on a hideout of a proscribed militant organization in the mountainous areas of the district on Sunday.

District Police Officer Hangu Asif Bahadur Khan said that terrorists were allegedly involved in various crimes of heinous nature, including kidnapping for ransom, target-killing and others.

He said that the police had also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including four kilogram explosives, four hand grenades, four rockets, one RPG7 launcher and others.

The official added that the police had also recovered Afghan-registered SIM cards, which indicated that the accused had potential cross-border connections.

Initial investigations have revealed that the arrested terrorists belonged to the groups led by Commander Hafiz Daulat Khan and Mumtaz Ummati, who were notorious for their terrorist activities in central Kurram and Hangu districts.