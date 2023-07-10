Chitral lift Shandur polo trophy after thrilling contest

SHANDUR: Chitral trounced Gilgit Baltistan in a thrilling contest to lift the Shandur title for the seventh consecutive times at the world highest pologround on Sunday.

As expected, the match started in an aggressive manner and Mairaj Khan of Chitral scored the first goal within the first three minutes. The young Muhammad Ilyas, who was replacing the famous polo player Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, converted a difficult chance into a goal, making it 2-0 amidst applause.

The young players of GB stormed the Chitral defence several times but failed to avail good chances owing to a strong defence by Israr Wali who was leading the district as captain for the first time at Shandur.

Chitral scored the third goal in the 20th minutes or so of the match amidst attacks and counter-attacks. It was the dying movements of the first half when Aslam of GB scored the first goal.

In the second half, the Chitral players scored their fourth goals. The GB team players made aggressive attempts on the goal post and succeeded in scoring two goals in a jiffy. The Chitral team scored one more goal.

However, the Chitral players dominated the match and scored three more goals against five of their rivals to lift the Shandur Polo Festival 2023. The seasoned Shahzad Ahmad Shaji and Nasrullah were instrumental to the victory of Chitral.

The polo ground was jam-packed with the spectators. A large number of women and children from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan thronged the historic polo ground to cheer their respective teams. The enthusiasm and excitement was visible on the faces of the spectators both from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the second half of the match, the GB players staged a comeback and scored two successive goals. Peshawar Corps Commander (Lt) Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat was the chief guest. He gave away the trophy to the winning team.

“I wish the Gilgit team had won the match,” said Ishtiaq Chitrali, advocating unity among the people.

A spectator from GB remarked after the match that victory and defeat were part of the game and he congratulated the Chitral side on the victory.

A French tourist said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the tourists should come here.

Earlier, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat inaugurated the final match. The Director General of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and the Inspector General of Frontier Corps were also present on the occasion. Foreign dignitaries, including ambassadors from various countries, and a large number of locals were also present at the festival, which was jointly organized by KPCTA, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and the district administration.

The KPCTA has made all the necessary arrangements to facilitate and assist tourists. Tourism police and guides have also been deployed at designated places to assist tourists, while adequate accommodation facilities have been ensured for visitors. Camping pods have been installed and made available for tourists, and the helpline of the tourism authority is also functional.

Various colorful programmes, including paragliding, food stalls, and traditional dances, have also been arranged on the third day of the festival. Stalls have also been established to highlight and promote the artworks of local artists and skilled people from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Army School of Physical Training also performed paragliding acts, while students from Mastuj Public Schools staged performances to enthrall spectators. The FC band also performed anthems and national songs on the final day.