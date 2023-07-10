Directive to finalise Muharram security plan

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore chaired a meeting to review the performance of Cantonment and Model Town Divisions here at his office on Sunday.
During the meeting, the CCPO directed the officials concerned to finalise the security plan for the month of Muharram in coordination with stakeholders. He also issued instructions to maintain strict surveillance of hotspots in the City and conduct search and sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations in the surrounding areas of sensitive locations. The CCPO expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of SHOs and incharges of investigations and instructed them to improve their performance.
