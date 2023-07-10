MoU on preventing excessive use of antibiotics: Pharmacies warned against selling drugs without valid prescription

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir and Vice-Chancellor of Federal Health Services Academy Dr Shehzad Ali inked an MoU to prevent unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Under the MoU, joint efforts will be made to minimise unnecessary use of antibiotics in collaboration with a Danish organisation, International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions, World Health Organisation and Association for Social Development Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that the unnecessary use of antibiotics has adversely affected public health and reduced the effectiveness of antibiotic drugs. He said that under this plan, some districts would be selected in the province of Punjab and apart from creating awareness to prevent the misuse of antibiotics in their rural health centres. Besides, legal measures would also be taken under which medical stores selling antibiotics without a valid doctor's prescription would face legal action, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that apart from the government doctors, the doctors at the private clinics would also be informed about which diseases and in which case antibiotics can be given.

The provincial minister thanked the Federal Health Services Academy and all the supporting institutions, and said that we are all striving for a common goal and the society needs such initiatives at this time. He said that we have to pay attention to our future generations, we have to protect our children from wrong and unnecessary use of antibiotics so that they can become active and healthy citizens of the country. Federal Health Services Academy Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahzad Ali appreciated the services of Dr Jamal Nasir in the field of public health and said that the caretaker government of Punjab was working with great attention in the fields of public health. He said that with hard work and patriotism we can face the challenges facing the country and the most important of them is to run the public health sector in the right direction.