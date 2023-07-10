Netanyahu bristles at protests as Israel’s judicial reform edges ahead

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday summoned his attorney-general to explain the police’s handling of resurgent demonstrations against his plan to overhaul the justice system, as the reform bill edges ahead.

The bill that would limit “reasonableness” as a standard of judicial review - and which critics argue would open the door for abuses of power - is scheduled for the first of three ratification readings in parliament on Monday.

Critics say such reforms curb court independence. Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - says the aim is to restore balance among branches of government. Compromise talks hosted by Israel’s president between the government and opposition stalled last month. Street protests that had subsided are flaring anew.

“An agreement is attainable. And yet, still no one is willing to sit down and talk, now, without preconditions. This is a blunder of historic proportions,” said President Isaac Herzog, whose post is largely ceremonial.

Protesters plan to converge on Israel’s main airport as parliament debates the “reasonableness” bill. A major mall chain announced a one-day shutdown if Monday’s vote passes. In televised remarks before the cabinet session, Netanyahu said it was “unthinkable” that his religious-nationalist coalition would abridge the right to demonstrate or support any violence against protesters.

But he argued such freedom should not be extended to “violations of the law that harm the basic rights of millions of citizens and are taking place on an almost daily basis,” citing disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, calls for disobedience within the military, main road closures and the heckling of elected officials.

He said Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara must “give an accounting” at Sunday’s cabinet. As the meeting began, Israeli media carried leaked quotes of some ministers calling for her to quit.

Baharav-Miara, according to a person briefed on the session, said she hoped the government was not asking her to say a more aggressive crackdown was needed even if it was inconsistent with the judgement of police commanders on the ground and prosecutors.