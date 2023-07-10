Brother of French man who died in police custody injured in arrest

PARIS: A man arrested in Paris during a memorial rally for his brother, who died in police custody seven years ago, was released from hospital on Sunday, amid calls for more protests.

The appeals for action came with France still on edge after the police killing of a teenager near Paris sparked the worst rioting in the country since 2005.

Youssouf Traore, 29, was detained by police on Saturday amid protests across the country that commemorated the death of his brother Adama Traore, a black 24-year-old, in 2016, many of them in defiance of police bans on gatherings.

According to a police source, Youssouf Traore was injured in the eye during his arrest at the Paris protest attended by some 2,000 people, and was taken to hospital after becoming sick at the police station.

Traore appeared with a swollen right eye at a gathering on Sunday in support of another man who was arrested at the rally, an AFP journalist saw.

According to a medical report seen by AFP, he suffered a fractured nose, head trauma with a black eye, and contusions to his chest, abdomen and lumbar. Traore´s lawyer Yassine Bouzrou said he had filed a complaint for deliberate violence.