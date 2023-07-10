Jordan forces kill three including fugitives in desert raid

AMMAN: Jordanian forces have killed “three wanted terrorists” including two who had recently escaped jail in a raid near the kingdom´s border with Saudi Arabia, authorities said on Sunday.
Security forces raided on Saturday the hideout of “three wanted terrorists near the kingdom´s southeastern border”, Public Security Directorate spokesman Amer Sartawi said in a statement.
The three suspects were killed in a firefight after they had opened fire at the security forces with automatic weapons, Sartawi said.
The men had used a stolen vehicle to travel through unpopulated “desert areas” to avoid being discovered, the statement said. Two of the suspects had escaped from a prison days ago and the third was a brother of one of the fugitives, according to the statement.
The third man is wanted in several “terrorism” cases including the killing of a senior policemen during protests in Jordan´s south, it added.
Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, deputy police chief of Maan province, was shot dead on December 15 during what authorities called “riots” in the southern town of Al-Husseiniya.
Several southern provinces including Maan were rocked late last year by strikes and protests against rising fuel prices that also led to clashes with security forces.
Days after Dalabeh´s death, a raid on a “terrorist cell” in Al-Husseiniya killed the main suspect as well as three members of the security forces.
