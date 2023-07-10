Thai PM frontrunner rallies supporters ahead of parliamentary vote

BANGKOK: Thailand´s progressive frontrunner for prime minister told supporters on Sunday he would “not step back” ahead of a parliamentary vote this week that will determine if he will lead the country.
Pita Limjaroenrat´s pro-democracy Move Forward Party (MFP) netted the most seats at the May 14 election but there are no guarantees it will be able to form government or that he will become the premier. MFP´s eight-party coalition has a total of 312 lower house seats but remains short of the 376 votes needed across both houses of parliament to endorse Pita for the top job. He faces resistance from the military-appointed, 250-member Senate, due to his party´s controversial push to reform Thailand´s royal defamation laws, as well as plans to shake up business monopolies.
Meanwhile, outside parliament, he is being investigated over claims he was ineligible to run for office since he allegedly owned shares in a now-defunct media company. Legislators are not allowed to own media shares.
MADRID: At least 300 people who were travelling on three migrant boats from Senegal to Spain’s Canary Islands have...
BEIRUT: A US drone strike has killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria after Russian warplanes harassed MQ-9...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday summoned his attorney-general to explain the...
TRIPOLI: Italy has lifted a 10-year-long ban on Libyan civil aviation using Italian airspace, with flights due to...
PARIS: France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend,...
SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday slammed the United Nations´ nuclear watchdog for approving Japan´s plan to discharge...