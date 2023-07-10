All legitimate demands of SHCBA will be met: Wahab

The Sindh government has issued Sindh health insurance cards for the lawyer community and all members of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) can benefit from this facility.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab provided the information to this effect as he addressed a ceremony at the SHCBA office on Saturday.

He remarked that it was good to see that 1122 ambulance service was permanently available outside the Sindh High Court.

Sindh Advocate General Hassan Akbar, SHCBA President Saleem Mungrio and others were present on the occasion.

The mayor said the Sindh government had introduced health insurance to meet the medical needs of low-income lawyers during this era of inflation.

He stated that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given Rs50 million for the construction of the Lawyers Club in Clifton. He added that a modern hospital would also be built for the lawyers community under public private partnership.

The mayor pledged that the Sindh government would fulfil all the legitimate demands of the bar association.