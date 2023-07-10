Sindh ministers for enhancing ties with Switzerland

A reception was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, to honour Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis who has been on an official visit to Pakistan.

The Swiss foreign minister was accompanied by various members of the Swiss parliament. The foreign dignitaries were greeted by various Sindh ministers, including Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Industries Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi and Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Jawed Nayab Laghari were also present on the occasion.

It was said that a Swiss foreign minister had visited Pakistan after 17 years. Performances of the Sindhi folk dance were also staged at the event.

Sardar welcomed the Swiss delegation and appreciated their role as ambassadors of the Pak-Swiss friendship and promoters of the Sindhi culture.

He stressed the need for cultural exchange between the two countries and promotion of tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the Swiss foreign minister described the reception ceremony as a splendid memory and expressed gratitude to the Sindh government. He mentioned that he had cherished many delightful moments of his life in Pakistan and expressed his commitment to continue the series of meetings aimed at bringing Pakistan and Switzerland closer.

He affirmed his intention to visit Sindh again in the future.

In his address, the Karachi mayor highlighted the unfortunate challenges faced by the country especially the so called negative impression of Karachi. He said the Swiss delegates must have realised through that warm reception that the people of Karachi were peaceful.

He remarked that there were ample opportunities for Swiss companies and other organisations to work and invest in Karachi. Wahab expressed the desire to collaborate with Switzerland in tourism and cultural initiatives.

The event also featured performances by renowned musicians and instrumentalists from the region. Borendo player Faqir Zulfikar, Surando player Muhammad Hassan Mirbahar, Murli player Sattar Jogi, Algoza player Akbar Khamiso Khan and other artistes showcased their talents and received tremendous appreciation from the guests.