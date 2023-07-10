SHC moved against denial of request to raise chest pain drug price

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), the federal law officer and others on a lawsuit filed by a pharmaceutical company against the non-increase of its chest pain medicine’s price despite recommendation.

The plaintiff told the court that their antianginal agent for the treatment of chest pain has been registered with Drap for the past many years.

The plaintiff’s counsel said that the company had applied for increasing the drug’s price keeping in view the inflation and the higher cost of importing raw material for the production of the medicine. He said that the Drug Pricing Committee had not decided the application under the Drug Pricing Policy, 2018.

The counsel referred to the report of Drap in which they said that fixing the maximum retail price of the drug was the prerogative of the federal government, and not of any other authority.

He said that the federal government had not issued a notification with regard to the fixing of the drug price, and requested the court to take up the matter on an urgent basis.

Drap had earlier said in their comments that the prime minister had constituted a committee to purpose a way forward on price increase on the request of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

The authority had said that request to the committee for price increase could only be made by the association in special circumstances, but not by any individual company or firm.

A Drap official said that the terms of reference of the committee were to propose alternative recommendations to price increase, including but not limited to subsidy on the finished products and utilities of Panadol, review the duty and tariff structure presently applicable on pharma-finished dosage forms and raw material, and review the existing drug policy.

He said that the federal government’s cabinet also considered the summary of the Ministry of Health, and did not approve the proposal for the increase of the price of the plaintiff’s product.

He added that fixing the maximum retail price of drugs was a prerogative of the federal government under Section 12 of the Drugs Act, and such power could not be exercised by a committee constituted by the PM.

A single SHC bench headed by Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam said that the matter relates to the fixing of a medicine’s price, which is directly affecting not only the business of the plaintiff but also the consumers.

Therefore, the court granted the urgent hearing application, and issued notices to Drap and others, telling them to file their comments on the next date of hearing.