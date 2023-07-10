Photojournalists Panel clean sweeps PAPP poll

The Photojournalists Panel made a clean sweep in the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) Election 2023-24 on Saturday. The poll was held at the Karachi Press Club, where PAPP members cast their votes.
Mohammad Jameel was elected president and Ejaz Korai vice president. Mohammad Noman was elected general secretary, while Syed Imran Ali was elected unopposed for the treasurer post.
Mohammad Azeem secured the post of joint secretary, while Rana Tahir, Imran Ali, Liaquatullah Khan, Mohammad Mateen and Masroor Abidi were elected members of the governing body.
Vital role Congratulating the Photojournalists Panel on winning the PAPP’s annual election, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that photographers have always played a significant role in the world of publication, adds APP.
“I congratulate the newly elected president Mohammed Jameel, vice president Ejaz Korai, general secretary Mohammed Noman and all the other candidates,” the CM added.
