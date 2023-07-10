Karachi’s electric bus service to resume today, says Sharjeel

The service of electric buses in Karachi, which remained suspended for nearly two months due to a fault developed in their chargers, is going to be resumed on Monday (today).

This was disclosed by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while speaking at a press conference on Sunday. He said that new chargers had been brought to the city for the resumption of the electric bus service.

Memon told the media that the provincial government had been constantly taking steps to modernise public transport facilities in the city. In this regard, another fleet of new buses would reach the city today, he announced.

He said that intra-city public transport facilities in the urban parts of Karachi would keep on increasing in accordance with the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In this regard, the brand new imported buses would continue to replace the existing old public passenger carriers in Karachi and other cities of the province, he pointed out.

Memon told the journalists that the recently launched smartphone app had been working well, enabling the passengers of the Peoples Bus Service to live track the movement of buses on the roads of the city.

He said that the provincial government of the PPP had done its best to facilitate the public to the maximum possible extent so as to minimise their sufferings due to the unprecedented inflation.

He claimed that the best healthcare services were available at government-run hospitals in the province, as patients even from Iran and Afghanistan visited them for getting quality treatment.

The minister said that the most modern and expensive treatments, including the CyberKnife facility, were available to the patients free of charge at the public healthcare facilities in the province, without the need for any health insurance.

He said that the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi was one such example of excellence in the health sector whose extensions should be built all over the country.

He informed the media persons that the provincial government gave special attention to the education, health, farm, energy, irrigation and housing sectors while serving the masses.

He also told the journalists that there were bright prospects that an assembly plant would be built in the province to indigenously produce electric buses. The information minister said that the Sindh CM had been working round the clock for the development and progress of the province.

He said that the Guinness Book of World Records had recognised the achievement of the provincial government in planting a record number of mangrove plants along the coast of the province.

He also said that the provincial government would build IT training facilities in every division of the province to help students excel in the field of information technology.

He remarked that the PPP was not competing with any other political party because it had to compete against unemployment, inflation, illiteracy and other social issues.

He informed the journalists that the provincial government would soon convene an international conference to invite prospective foreign investors to invest in extracting the abundantly available minerals and natural resources of the province for the good of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to CM on Investment & Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that development works would begin on July 15 to build the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the province.

Qamar said that the Dhabeji SEZ would be built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor regime and would contribute a lot towards economic prosperity and generation of employment opportunities in the country.

He said that the Dhabeji SEZ to be built on 1,500 acres would provide the ideal conditions for building industrial units due to its close proximity to the Port Qasim, the Karachi airport and the main railway tracks.