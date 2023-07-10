Tessori pays tribute to Sufi saints as Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi begins

A large number of people visited the shrine of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi to offer Fateha for him as his three-day Urs began on Sunday, 20th Zilhaj.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also paid respects to the Sufi saint by visiting his shrine on the occasion of his Urs. He laid a wreath on his grave and offered Fateha for him.
The governor also prayed for the welfare, security and stability of the country. He remarked the acting on the teachings of Sufis was a must to ensure religious harmony and prevent discord.
Sindh had been a land of Sufis, Tessori said, adding that the Sufi saints preached love and humanity and Islam spread in the region because of their teachings.
He remarked that all the inhabitants of Sindh were united by their mutual love and care for each other. A Mehfil-e-Samaa was also organised on the occasion of Urs.
