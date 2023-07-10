Shajar, Yasir aim to do well at Asian Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top sprinter and national record holder Shajar Abbas and the country’s No 2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan on Sunday said that they would perform well in the 25th Asian Athletics Championship slated to be held in Bangkok from July 12-16.

In a chat with ‘The News’ here before their departure for Bangkok on Sunday night, the WAPDA duo said that they have trained well and would try to pull off their best performances in the continental event in which they are featuring for the first time.

“I will give my hundred percent and am very hopeful to give my best,” Shajar told ‘The News’.

“My personal best in 200m is 20.65 seconds and I will improve it,” he said.

“In 100m if I clock a bit high of 10.30 seconds then I will be able to create a new national record,” Shajar said.

“This is my first Asian Championship and my focus is to manage top sprints in both 100m and 200m,” he was quick to add.

Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan is also determined to do well in the Asian Championship.

“I will put in my hundred percent and I leave the rest to God,” Yasir told this correspondent.

“I have trained well and am confident and let’s see what the situation there will be. It’s very important that I got a chance here. This was my first chance to get such training and am very excited to deliver in the pressure environment and do my best,” Yasir said.

It is a great chance for Yasir to prove himself. The country’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is not competing in the event due to a knee injury.

Yasir recently managed his personal best throw of 77.50m in the Quetta National Games which helped him to pull off silver.

Yasir’s coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari is confident about his pupil’s chances in the continental event. “He achieved a 77.50 metre throw in the National Games and it’s in the 80m bloc. I will not speak so high but Yasir stands with a good chance to engineer his best throw in Bangkok,” Bukhari told ‘The News’.

“Let’s see how many entries come. Mostly in the Championship direct final is conducted but there are also chances of qualifiers if there are more entries,” Bukhari said. “India’s two throwers are of 80m plus range and there will be javelin throwers from China, Chinese Taipei and two or three more who are quality athletes and I see a tough competition, “ he said.

“He has faults; it will take time to remove them. If you remember he was stuck around 75m and I worked hard with him, which helped him a bit and he produced his best in the National Games,” Bukhari said.

The other two athletes who flew with the duo are Abdul Moeed (200m, 400m) and Esha Imran (200m, 400m).