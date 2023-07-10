Akhuwat to support budding hockey players

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Junaid and Akhuwat Foundation headed by Dr Amjad Saqib has agreed that the foundation will support six talented hockey players en-route to becoming future national players.

Dr Amjad was the guest of honour during a ceremony where he announced going into agreement with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy. Others present on the occasion were former Pakistan captain Shahbaz Senior, Tahir Zaman, Col (r) Raja Zafar, Malik Zahid and Amir Sheikh.

According to the agreement, Akhuwat Foundation will not only support the six budding boys in their studies, the foundation will also award Rs10,000 monthly stipend and other necessary help.

“ I am hopeful that all of these six players will go on to make a name for themselves and for their country in days to come,” former Olympian Khawaja Junaid said.