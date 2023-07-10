Akhuwat to support budding hockey players

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Junaid and Akhuwat Foundation headed by Dr Amjad Saqib has agreed that the foundation will support six talented hockey players en-route to becoming future national players.
Dr Amjad was the guest of honour during a ceremony where he announced going into agreement with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy. Others present on the occasion were former Pakistan captain Shahbaz Senior, Tahir Zaman, Col (r) Raja Zafar, Malik Zahid and Amir Sheikh.
According to the agreement, Akhuwat Foundation will not only support the six budding boys in their studies, the foundation will also award Rs10,000 monthly stipend and other necessary help.
“ I am hopeful that all of these six players will go on to make a name for themselves and for their country in days to come,” former Olympian Khawaja Junaid said.
LAHORE: Fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam have quit international cricket.Ehsan made his Test debut...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s top sprinter and national record holder Shajar Abbas and the country’s No 2 javelin thrower...
LONDON: Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon...
Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and PCB Management Committee head Zaka...
HARARE: Sri Lanka won the duel between the two World Cup qualifiers on Sunday thrashing the Netherlands by 128 runs in...
LEEDS: England kept their Ashes hopes alive on Sunday as Harry Brook made an impressive 75 before the recalled duo of...