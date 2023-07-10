First phase of women’s skills camp concludes at NCA

LAHORE: The first phase of the women's skills camp concluded Sunday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Over the course of five days, from July 5 to July 9, 20 players from Lahore and nearby areas participated in the camp. The camp was organised under the supervision of the support staff of the Pakistan women's team, led by Head Coach Mark Coles.

Head Coach Mark Coles expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the camp, stating, "It was truly inspiring to witness the talent and determination displayed by these cricketers. They have shown tremendous potential, and I am confident that their hard work and commitment will help us identify future talent in women's cricket."

Shawaal Zulfiqar, an 18-year-old player who represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women's World Cup and the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, spoke highly of the camp.