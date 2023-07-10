Student mobility

Students in Pakistan face significant challenges when applying to study in European countries, the USA and other advanced nations. The increasing rate of visa rejections from these countries has become a growing concern. These rejections can be attributed to the political and economic issues prevailing in Pakistan, which raise concerns about the reliability of the applicants.

By focusing on improving political stability and economic conditions, the government can create an enabling environment that fosters educational opportunities for students. It is essential to create favourable conditions for students to pursue their academic aspirations abroad, as it can significantly benefit the country in the long run. Efforts should be made to enhance the reputation of Pakistani students and their educational institutions, ensuring that they are recognized globally for their excellence. Additionally, the government should collaborate with foreign counterparts to establish scholarship programmes, exchange opportunities and research partnerships, facilitating the mobility of students and academics.

Raja Asad Azad

Muzaffarabad