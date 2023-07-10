Seasonal deaths

Monsoon means the arrival of rains. If we talk about Karachi specifically, one must ask if the municipal bodies have completed the cleaning of the storm drains? If we look at what is going on in Punjab, particularly in Lahore,
The monsoon rains have already killed up to 50 people, with Punjab, in particular, the most affected area. In view of these tragic events, the local authorities in Karachi need to ensure that the same does not happen here.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
