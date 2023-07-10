Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement and, pending the approval of the IMF executive board, we look set to receive $3 billion in financial assistance from the global lender. Finally, after a lot of jumping through hoops and delays, we appear to have rescued the economy – at least temporarily. Our chances of default had jumped up dramatically since last year, particularly after the impact of the catastrophic floods. That catastrophe compounded all the problems of an already unstable economy including inflation, poverty and unemployment and very nearly pushed us over the edge. Political turmoil further complicated efforts to obtain the loan. Our country has had a rocky history with the IMF but, hopefully, this time we can pull ourselves out of the mire and move towards prosperity.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana