Sindh Bank partners with PTCL

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) at 200 branches of the bank, a statement said on Saturday.
Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G and Syed Ata Hussain Jaffri, EVP Head of IT, Sindh Bank, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Sindh Bank’s head office in Karachi.
PTCL said it’s providing Sindh Bank with its infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology and managed security.
Hatem Bamatraf, president and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone 4G, expressed his satisfaction on the collaboration, emphasising a PTCL Group’s commitment to assisting the bank in meeting its digital connectivity requirements.
“As a national carrier, PTCL is at the forefront of driving digitalisation throughout the nation. By forging such alliances, PTCL remains dedicated to its pivotal role in advancing both telecommunications infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions to the banking industry,” he said.
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday urged the State Bank of Pakistan to give a clear policy...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
COLOMBO: A year after angry Sri Lankans stormed the president's residence and forced his ouster during a meltdown of...
LAHORE: Pakistani agriculture is highly inefficient mainly because of very low landholding that dilutes with time as...
KARACHI: Business community is still unclear about how to conduct barter trade with other countries, a month after the...
KARACHI: Pakistan's cotton market saw wild swings in the past week, as growers and ginners dumped their stocks after...