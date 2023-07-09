Sindh Bank partners with PTCL

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) at 200 branches of the bank, a statement said on Saturday.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G and Syed Ata Hussain Jaffri, EVP Head of IT, Sindh Bank, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Sindh Bank’s head office in Karachi.

PTCL said it’s providing Sindh Bank with its infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology and managed security.

Hatem Bamatraf, president and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone 4G, expressed his satisfaction on the collaboration, emphasising a PTCL Group’s commitment to assisting the bank in meeting its digital connectivity requirements.

“As a national carrier, PTCL is at the forefront of driving digitalisation throughout the nation. By forging such alliances, PTCL remains dedicated to its pivotal role in advancing both telecommunications infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions to the banking industry,” he said.