SBP urged to ease imports

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the State Bank of Pakistan to give a clear policy for imports, saying the importers were still facing restrictions on imports.

LCCI senior vice president Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry made the remarks in a meeting of the chamber’s standing committee on automobile, plastic, and rubber auto parts.

“Strengthening of the local manufacturing sector depends on availability of imported inputs,” he said.

The participants of the meeting called for measures for the development of the sector. They said a Automechanika fair is held in Shanghai every year in November, and people associated with the sector wanted Lahore Chamber to support them to participate in the fair.

LCCI vice president disclosed that 7 percent deindustrialisation and a 4 percent decrease in small scale industry had been recorded in recent years.