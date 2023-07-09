Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs208,200 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs178,498.

Gold rates increased by $8 to $1,925 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,126.20. Jewellers claimed that gold prices in the local market remained below Rs2,500 per tola as compared with the Dubai gold market.