Pakistan’s IT sector needs to diversify to stay competitive: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan's information technology (IT) sector has shown strong growth in recent years, but it needs to diversify its products, services and markets to become more competitive and sustainable, experts from the State Bank of Pakistan's Economic Policy Review Department said in a latest podcast.

The podcast shed light on the IT sector growth and the potential it holds for the country's economy, and also discussed strategies employed by developing countries to promote their IT sectors, the challenges faced, and the sector’s role in driving economic development. The discussion underlined a need to address the small size and financial limitations of local IT firms, low domestic demand for IT services, and lack of exploration of non-traditional export markets.

“To catalyse economic growth through digital transformation, Pakistan needs to address the challenges of low adoption, enhance internet connectivity across the country, and prioritise efforts to improve digital literacy among its population,” said the podcast. “By doing so, Pakistan can unlock the full benefits of IT and propel its economy into a digitally enabled future,” it added.

The country missed the IT export target of $5 billion in the financial year 2023 by a big margin on the back of struggling business confidence amid persistent political and economic uncertainty. The exports had seen an exponential growth over the years from a modest $290 million in 2013 to $890 million in 2019 and an impressive $2.1 billion in 2022.

The podcast guests emphasised that the IT sector has become a crucial driver of economic growth, contributing to the development of the domestic market, foreign trade, e-government initiatives, and fintech advancements.

“However, despite the significant progress, there are still many challenges faced by Pakistan's IT sector. Pakistan's share in the global market remains relatively low at just 0.3 percent,” they added. “There are many reasons for this, one being that our export market concentration is very high, we have selected export markets such as US, UAE, UK where our IT exports are traded.” The discussion delved into the burgeoning startup landscape in Pakistan. It revealed that Pakistani startups have witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with millions of dollars raised annually.

Pakistan lags behind other countries in terms of producing unicorns (startups valued at over $1 billion), which hampers the overall impact of startups on the economy. The funding for startups primarily comes from international investors, highlighting the need to encourage local investments and improve awareness and knowledge of startups in the local market, according to the podcast. Addressing the skills gap in the IT and startup sectors, the podcast explains the importance of human capital development. The shortage of skilled IT graduates and lack of necessary soft skills pose challenges to the sector's growth. The discussion suggested short-term solutions such as the establishment of boot camps to bridge the skill gap and provide market-oriented training for fresh graduates and professionals.

The experts accentuated the impact of fintechs on the economy of Pakistan and the challenges faced in achieving digital transformation.

“Fintechs, with their unique role, not only impact other startups but also promote financial and gender inclusion, making them vital drivers of digitisation and overall economic growth in the country. The fintech space is rapidly evolving and growing, thanks to the role played by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as the financial system regulator,” they said.

Initiatives such as the EMI policy and the introduction of Raast payment system significantly contributed to the development of fintechs in the country. SBP issued five digital banking licenses, bolstering the fintech ecosystem, they added.

The discussion highlighted quality internet connectivity as a critical factor for the success of IT services and businesses. “While Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in internet users, it still lags behind the global average of internet access and usage.”

Access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity across the country is essential for facilitating digital transformation and supporting the growth of fintech and other digital businesses. However, the availability of internet connectivity alone is not sufficient to overcome the challenges. One major obstacle is the lack of digital literacy among the population, which is a fundamental for increasing digitization. Digital literacy encompasses various skills and knowledge, including cyber-security and content creation etc, according to the podcast.

The podcast stressed the crucial role of government in promoting the IT sector and fostering e-governance initiatives. It highlighted the need for government contracts to spur IT firms' growth and efficiency, as demonstrated by successful examples from other countries.

The discussion elucidated the importance of integrating digitisation into economic development policies, including the adoption of cloud computing, enhancing cybersecurity, promoting interoperability between government departments, and digitising civil registries and taxation systems.