Stocks record 3-year high weekly gain on IMF loan, market eyes board approval

Stocks closed the week with a record weekly gain, following an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $3 billion short-term arrangement. The market next week is expected to remain upbeat on a scheduled IMF board meeting, which is likely to approve the fund facility for the country.

The market witnessed the highest weekly gain of 6.6 percent at the KSE-100 benchmark index since April 3, 2020, Nabeel Harron, an analyst at Topline Securities, said.

He said the agreement with the IMF provided breathing space to Pakistan as there was an imminent fear of default in the absence of the IMF programme, as the country has to repay $23 billion in FY24 as per the State Bank governor (net amount payable after the expected rollover is $9-11 billion).

Another brokerage Arif Habib Limited stated that the staff-level agreement had generated optimism in the market.

“We expect the government will now seek new financing opportunities from bilateral and multilateral sources,” it added.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the upcoming IMF Executive Board meeting scheduled for July 12, 2023, where the approval of the agreement will be considered. “Once approved, the initial tranche of funds will be disbursed, further boosting sentiment in the local bourse. We advise investors to cherry-pick the stocks,” noted the brokerage.

During the outgoing week, Pakistan Stock Exchange opened with a significant surge as bullish investors responded positively to the news regarding the IMF’s staff-level agreement with Pakistan for a stand-by arrangement facility worth $3 billion.

The KSE-100 index climbed up by 2,446 points to mark the highest-ever gain in a single day on Monday. Moreover, the inflation witnessed easing for the first time in seven months, arriving at 29.4 percent in Jun’23 compared to 38 percent in May’23.

The market closed the week at 44,207 points, surging by 2,755 points and remained the world's best performing market with weekly USD based return of 9.75 percent (PKR-based 6.6 percent).

The rupee appreciated during the week against the dollar, closing at Rs277.90, gaining Rs8.09 |+2.83 percent week-on-week (WoW). The State Bank’s reserves increased by $393 million WoW, reaching $4.5 billion (as of July 6, 2023).

Average volumes arrived at 340 million shares (up by 47 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $41 million (up by 63 percent WoW).

Foreigner buying was witnessed during the week, clocking in at $4.7 million compared to a net buy of $1.3 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in banks ($3.8 million) and technology and communications ($1.7 million). On the local front, selling was reported by banks/DFIs ($5.5 million) followed by companies ($2.9 million).

Muhammad Waqas Ghani at JS Research said investor enthusiasm over the government's agreement with IMF fuelled market bullishness. “Increased market activity on the first trading day also resulted in a temporary one-hour trading suspension due to a regulatory measure aimed at curbing excessive volatility,” he said.

Sector-wise, refinery (17 percent WoW), technology (14 percent WoW), and engineering sector (12 percent WoW) outperformed during the week.

On the economic front, Moody's issued a positive statement, expressing that Pakistan's agreement with the IMF would provide support for macroeconomic stability.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data, FY23 trade deficit narrowed to $27.5 billion, a significant reduction of 43 percent year-on-year (YoY). News of government's disbursement of Rs142 billion to over a hundred IPPs in order to settle their dues was received positively by the market.

Latest provisional data for oil marketing companies shows sales for FY23 clocking in at 16.6 million tonnes (-26 percent YoY). Similarly for cement sector, FY23 dispatches totalled 44.6 million tonnes, marking a 16 percent YoY decline owing to an overall slowdown in economic activity.