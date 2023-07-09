Rupee seen stable next week on balanced dollar flows, IMF hopes

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to hold steady next week as dollar inflows and outflows are expected to be balanced, while hopes of an the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approval will also support the currency, dealers said on Saturday.

Dealer said the market was also optimistic that the IMF would approve a $3 billion short-term bailout for Pakistan in its board meeting due on July 12.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose by 2.8 percent or 8 rupees week-on-week.

“Over the course of the next week, the rupee is probably not going change much. The quantity of foreign currency that the banks generate (via exports and remittances) must equal the amount of import payments before they can release them,” said an analyst.

“By using this strategy, the current account deficit is kept under check, and unrestricted imports are avoided,” he stated, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan seemed to actively monitor the current account.

Once inflows from the IMF and friendly nations are received, it is feasible that imports may be permitted more freely. However, because payments are increasingly being accepted, businesses are not currently encountering substantial import delays, according to the analyst.

Currency experts hope that the IMF will most likely approve the standby arrangement during its Executive Board meeting on July 12 and that $1.1 billion would be credited to the SBP account by July 18.

Imran Khan, the key opposition figure in Pakistan and a former prime minister, was reportedly met by the IMF team on Friday at his residence. Khan voiced his support for a recently finalised bailout deal with the global lender.

The IMF stated that it was seeking the backing of Pakistan's political parties, including Khan's, for the new nine-month stand-by arrangement and the policies linked with the programme in the run-up to the country's autumn elections.

“The market does not expect any drastic movement in USD-PKR parity,” said Tresmark in a note.

“Our last week’s projections of 275-280 till IMF approval and 282-287 post-IMF approval still hold,” it added.

The views were based on potentially significant inflows catalysed by IMF agreement, rupee being undervalued on REER basis, elevated interest rates, continued management of imports, increased forex reserves on account of favourable current account deficit, and SBP’s key objective to rapidly build reserves.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $393 million to $4.462 billion in the week ending June 30.

The country’s dollar bonds saw a correction during the outgoing week. Following the positive response to the Pakistan-IMF agreement, the country experienced a significant upswing in its international bond prices, reflecting heightened investor confidence, according to JS Global.

“However, there has been a correction in bond prices and yields this week,” it said. “Bond prices are showing on average a 7 percent day-on-day decline as per current prices.”

On a cumulative basis, the increase in international bond prices averaged around 26 percent since the recent low of June 23, 2023, JS Global stated.