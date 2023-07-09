China warned establishment against ‘new experiment’ before 2018 polls: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing the media in Lahore. — PID/ file

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for harming the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday claimed that Beijing had warned the-then establishment against any “new experiment” ahead of the 2018 general elections. Speaking during the Geo News programme Jirga, hosted by Saleem Safi, the PMLN leader said, “China, in a diplomatic manner, had tried to convey [a message] to the-then establishment to avoid any new experiment as it would derail CPEC.”

The-then establishment, however, assured Beijing that whoever would come into power would not create obstacles in the path of the mega infrastructure and connectivity project.

“Beijing had asked the establishment not to interfere in elections as any experiment of change will not be beneficial for Pakistan and will destroy the CPEC,” the planning minister added.

Responding to a question, the minister stressed the need for continuity of policies for progress and development of the country.

Launching a fresh salvo against the former ruling party, the PML-N minister accused the PTI of scandalizing the game changer project. Corruption allegations were leveled against the project and the Western media highlighted the controversial statements made the PTI leaders, he added.

He said Murad Saeed leveled baseless corruption allegations against him involving the CPEC and embarrassed China’s state-owned company.

Perhaps, it happened for the first time that a state-owned Chinese company issued a condemnation statement against the minister whom it was working with. He said the PTI-led government had ruined the sentiments developed by the PMLN by making baseless allegations, delaying visa renewal of Chinese workers and other tactics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM-led government has been blaming the former ruling party of following negative policies regarding mega projects and discouraging international investment. They had been claiming that work on the China-funded project, especially on CPEC, had been halted during the PTI’s tenure.

The coalition government, led by the PML-N, has constantly criticised the PTI for not working on CPEC.

Addressing a ceremony to mark a decade of the signing of CPEC a few days earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the mega project helped Pakistan progress in the region. He regretted that the previous government created misconceptions about the project, which resulted in its slow implementation.

Back then, the planning minister had said that unfortunately the project was scandalised by the previous government and was totally ignored.