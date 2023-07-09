IMF doesn’t give PTI chief timely polls guarantee

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded the guarantee of timely elections in Pakistan for supporting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

However, the IMF refused to provide any guarantee, saying that it could not interfere beyond a certain limit in political affairs of any country.

The conditions put forth by the PTI chairman during the negotiations held at his Zaman Park, Lahore, residence came to the fore on Saturday.

According to sources, the PTI chairman asked the IMF delegation, “What guarantee can you give that elections will be held in the country on time?”

The IMF team responded that the loan programme had been designed to ensure timely elections, but they could not provide a guarantee.

Sources said the team, led by IMF Country Chief Esther Pérez Ruiz in the negotiations, stated that in the nine-month stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme, one billion dollars would be provided to the incumbent ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, one billion would be provided to the caretaker government, and one billion dollars would be provided to the next government, which would be formed after the elections. However, despite that, the IMF could not guarantee timely elections and could not interfere beyond a certain limit in political affairs of Pakistan.

The team members said the IMF executive board members would present their viewpoint in the meeting on July 12, but it could not be predicted what would be their stance on Pakistan’s political affairs.

An IMF delegation held a meeting with Imran Khan at his residence the other day for seeking political support on the agreement between the Fund and Pakistan.