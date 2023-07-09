LHC orders govt to set up Police Complaints Authority

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to establish a Police Complaints Authority (PCA). The court ordered to establish the PCA as soon as possible, but the time period for fulfilling the task should not go beyond six months.

It has been 21 years since the framing of police order, but no effort has been made for the formation of the PCA.

A single bench of the LHC, led by Justice Amjid Rafiq, gave the decision over a petition of a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hafizullah.

A case was registered against the policeman due to wrong investigation in a tractor embezzlement case. The department acquitted Hafizullah in a departmental inquiry.

After hearing the case, Justice Amjid Rafiq declared the formation of the PCA essential. The police authorities told the district public prosecutor that no such authority had been established so far. It was said in the decision that as per Article 104 of the Police Order 2002, an Authority should comprise one chairperson and six members. The chairperson would be appointed by the governor and members would be appointed by the provincial government. The court ordered for sending a copy of the decision to the Punjab chief secretary for its implementation.