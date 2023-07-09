DSP injured in Katlang terrorists’ ambush

PESHAWAR: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was injured in an attack in Katlang area of Mardan district on Saturday night.

Reports said DSP Farooq Zaman was on routine patrolling when armed terrorists ambushed his car in Katlang. The DSP was critically wounded and shifted to the Mardan hospital.

Police officials said a search operation was underway in the area after heavy contingents of police have been rushed to the spot.

Police have been coming under attack in Mardan, Peshawar and southern districts of the province for the last couple of years. There were innumerable attacks with grenades and heavy weapons on police posts and police stations in different districts.

A police post in Peshawar was attacked the other night. During the current year, two DSPs along with six other cops were martyred when they were ambushed by terrorists in Peshawar and Lakki Marwat in the last few months. Three other DSPs were martyred along with around 100 cops in a suicide attack on the police headquarters in Peshawar in first month of the current year.