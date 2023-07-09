NA to be dissolved within a month: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that the National Assembly would be dissolved within a month after completion of its constitutional term.
Addressing a workers convention here, the defence minister said all preparations for elections are already underway and soon the distribution of PMLN tickets would begin. Khawaja Asif said the decision of seat adjustment with PDM would be taken after the dissolution of the National Assembly. Khawaja Asif highlighted that the PDM came to power in difficult circumstances and it had the choice to dissolve the National Assembly immediately after the assumption of power. But that could not be done as it would have scuttled the deal with the IMF and the country would have defaulted.
