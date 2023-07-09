Diesel sale in Pakistan plummets to 20-year low in FY23

ISLAMABAD: Sales of diesel in Pakistan have hit their lowest level in two decades during the fiscal year 2023, as the country grapples with a combination of factors including the rise in smuggling, a substantial increase in pump prices, and an economic slowdown. According to official data, diesel sales experienced a staggering decline of 28 percent year-on-year, reaching a record low of 6.4 million tons in FY23.

Topline Securities while quoting the official data said in a tweet, “Diesel (HSD) sales sink to lowest level of 20 years in FY23 (as per available data) due to 1) switch to smuggled product, 2) 76% higher YoY average pump prices and 3) economic slowdown. Sales decline by 28% YoY to record 6.4mn tons in FY23.”

The sharp decline in diesel sales can be attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, the rise in smuggling activities has severely impacted the legal market. The availability of cheaper smuggled diesel, which bypasses taxes and regulations, has enticed consumers away from purchasing legitimate products. This illicit trade has gained momentum, posing a significant challenge to the authorities in curbing the illegal flow of diesel across the country.

Moreover, the substantial increase in pump prices has further aggravated the situation. Diesel prices soared by a staggering 76 percent compared to the previous year, putting an additional burden on consumers and discouraging them from purchasing the fuel. The surge in prices has not only affected individual consumers but has also created challenges for businesses and industries that rely heavily on diesel for their operations.

Furthermore, the overall economic slowdown experienced by Pakistan has played a role in the decline of diesel sales. As economic activities slowed down and industrial production faced challenges, the demand for diesel decreased accordingly. Industries and businesses scaled back their operations, leading to a reduced need for fuel, including diesel.

The decline in diesel sales has significant implications for the Pakistani economy. Diesel is a crucial fuel used in various sectors, including transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing. The reduced consumption of diesel not only impacts businesses but also affects the overall economic growth and productivity of the country.