Siraj wants IMF deal made public

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded that the IMF loan deal should be brought before the nation, saying that all rulers kept the nation in the dark about the conditions of loans in the past.

Addressing a meeting at Mansoorah on Saturday where political leaders from Okara announced joining the Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul lamented that the 13 political parties alliance PDM badly failed to fix the economy. They have not reduced inflation and unemployment and their 15-month performance is zero. None of the promises made at the time of forming the government has been implemented and people are as helpless as they were.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Ameer JI Punjab Central Javed Kasuri and District Ameer Okara Dr Babar Rasheed were present. Siraj congratulated the delegation and urged them to fight hard for the implementation of Islamic system in the country. He asked the government to boycott Sweden economically and diplomatically and demanded that an urgent meeting of the OIC be convened to formulate an effective strategy against Islamophobia. He said the cause of the country’s problems was deviation from Islamic laws. Martial laws and controlled democratic experiments led to degradation instead of progress. In 75 years, the country’s resources have been brutally looted, the rulers’ sugar mills and offshore companies have grown, people have become poorer. Courts have failed to hold the powerful accountable and the time has come for people to hold the looters and oppressors accountable through the power of vote.

When the Jamaat-e-Islami comes to power, it will end the interest-based economic system, which is the first step to improve the economy, bring an end to corruption and introduce a strict system of justice and accountability, breaking the status quo and introducing revolutionary reforms in every sector. The resources of the country will be spent on people. There is continuity in the IMF-dictated policies of the ruling parties as they surrendered Kashmir and continued the slavery of the IMF.

He said the two per cent ruling elite comprising capitalists, feudal lords and bureaucrats possessed 98 per cent of the country’s resources as all labour was done by labourers and fruits were eaten by the oppressive landlords and capitalists.

He warned that no delay in elections would be tolerated after the end of the current government’s constitutional term. The election commission should start discussions with political stakeholders to ensure clean and transparent elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami will achieve success if the elections are free from bullying, rigging and interference by institutions. The JI will go to polls with its own flag and election symbol.