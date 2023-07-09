Desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden protested

MINGORA: Journalists and members of civil society protested against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden Saturday.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters gathered outside the Swat Press Club and demanded the government to end diplomatic and economic ties with the government of Sweden. They urged the Ummah to be united and take stern action against the perpetrators and deport Sweden’s ambassador. The protesters also demanded the international community to play their due role in eliminating extremism and violation of religious expressions and freedom.