Sunday July 09, 2023
Peshawar

Two missing women ‘recovered’

By Bureau report
July 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: Two physically challenged Christian women who had gone missing a day earlier were recovered by the police on Saturday.

An official said the two women cannot speak or hear and had gone missing from their houses on Friday.

Their spouses, Umar Patras and Amir Shahzad, approached the local police that recovered the women.